close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

430 graduates receive degrees at PU convocation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor (PVC) Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said that Pakistan and Kashmiri people would not accept special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir by Indian Parliament.

He was addressing the convocation of PU Hailey College of Commerce at a hotel here Thursday. In all, 430 graduates of MPhil, MCom, MCom IT, BCom (Hons) and BCom IT received degrees while 30 medals were distributed at the convocation.

Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Saleem Mazhar said the whole Pakistani nation stood with the people of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan Army. He called upon the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities on innocent people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore