430 graduates receive degrees at PU convocation

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor (PVC) Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said that Pakistan and Kashmiri people would not accept special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir by Indian Parliament.

He was addressing the convocation of PU Hailey College of Commerce at a hotel here Thursday. In all, 430 graduates of MPhil, MCom, MCom IT, BCom (Hons) and BCom IT received degrees while 30 medals were distributed at the convocation.

Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Saleem Mazhar said the whole Pakistani nation stood with the people of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan Army. He called upon the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities on innocent people.