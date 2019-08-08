Punjab Spatial Strategy launched

LAHORE : Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht Thursday said that the promotion of economic activities was crucial to achieve the target of balanced economic growth in all districts of the Punjab and for it the government evolved a short-term and long-term planning.

Under short-term planning, a five-year growth strategy was chalked out and for long-term planning a 30-year long business plan was developed under the name of Punjab Spatial Strategy (PSS) prepared by the Urban Unit. The provincial growth was planned in accordance with the capacity of the district under PSS.

The government will make investments in agriculture, industry and services sectors to ensure stable and long-term growth of the province.

The minister at the launching ceremony of the PSS said the PSS was chalked out while keeping the ground realties of all districts of the Punjab in sight which would pave the way for the government future planning and set right direction. He said South Punjab districts were the most backward areas in the province.

The region is consisted of 17 districts, 33 percent of population and virtually ignored in budget allocations during the last five years as only 28 percent budget was allocated for the south region and only 17 percent utilised.

The minister claimed that the government not only increased the budget of South Punjab but also ensured the utilisation of allocated resources.

He said the first time any government had given priority to social sector for economic growth. He said that the government was committed to implement the PSS in letter and spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister for Finance, Dr Salman Shah said that in the next three decades manpower of the Punjab would grow tremendously for which new jobs would be required.

He said the Punjab would become an international market through implementing the PSS and in a better position as compared to the other international markets. He stressed the need to implement the PSS from the day first and make all investments in right directions.

The launching ceremony was also addressed by Secretary Planning and Development Board and CEO of Urban Unit.

