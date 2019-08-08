close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

‘Wheelie-doers’ to face action

Lahore

 
August 9, 2019

By Our Correspondent

City Traffic Police have finalised arrangements to launch a crackdown on wheelie-doers on the eve of Independence Day. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik has warned the mechanics to avoid doing alterations to bikes; otherwise, they will have to go behind the bars. He appealed to the parents to stop children from driving vehicles; otherwise vehicles would be impounded.

