‘Wheelie-doers’ to face action

By Our Correspondent
City Traffic Police have finalised arrangements to launch a crackdown on wheelie-doers on the eve of Independence Day. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik has warned the mechanics to avoid doing alterations to bikes; otherwise, they will have to go behind the bars. He appealed to the parents to stop children from driving vehicles; otherwise vehicles would be impounded.
