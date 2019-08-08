Buzdar takes notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item about alleged molestation of a 12-year-old girl in Jhang and sought a report from the Jhang DPO.
The chief minister directed submission of the report within 48 hours and directed that legal action should be initiated against the accused.
