Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Buzdar takes notice

Lahore

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item about alleged molestation of a 12-year-old girl in Jhang and sought a report from the Jhang DPO.

The chief minister directed submission of the report within 48 hours and directed that legal action should be initiated against the accused.

