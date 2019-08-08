Shahbaz questions intention of arresting Maryam before Eid

By News desk

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Leaders of various political parties have condemned the arrest of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by the National Accountability Bureau.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said incompetent leaders were taking the country towards a path of destruction. He questioned the intention of arresting Maryam Nawaz before Eid.

"What type of accountability or justice is this that the news comes before the arrest," he said. He condemned the arrest of Maryam and said Imran Khan should focus on protecting Kashmir’s status instead of targeting the opposition.

He said Maryam’s arrest was based on lies and termed it political revenge by the PTI government. Arresting her in front of her father [Nawaz Sharif] and children was highly condemnable, regrettable and shameful, he said.

The PML-N president said Maryam was arrested for rallying and protesting for Kashmiris. “America is concerned with Afghanistan but our concern is, was and will always be Kashmir,” he said and questioned whether it was a coincidence that members of the opposition party were arrested a day before or after an increase in prices.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at the government for arresting Maryam Nawaz who was taken into custody in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Condemning the arrest while speaking during Thursday's National Assembly session, Bilawal lamented that the country was witnessing "a new era of dictatorship". "I saw the news of Maryam Nawaz's arrest on TV. This government arrested an opposition leader, a woman. My family has been in politics for generations. We [saw how] dictator Zia used to go after his political opponents. We are seeing [a new era of] dictatorship today, in Naya Pakistan," the PPP chairman said.

"History will remember that Imran Khan, who used to talk about justice, who told the youth of this country that he will deliver justice in his Naya Pakistan. Today, without any conviction, you arrested Maryam Nawaz," Bilawal said.

Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi condemned the arrest of Maryam Nawaz. Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Thursday, he said the NAB had become a tool of political victimisation against political rivals and the arrest of Maryam Nawaz was its worst form.

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira flayed the arrest. Talking to newsmen here, Kaira said the government could not decrease the popularity of Maryam Nawaz by such tactics.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao condemned the arrest of Maryam Nawaz and said the government was victimising its political rivals through such tactics.

In a statement issued here, he said such steps would harm the political environment. He said the government had arrested several leaders of the opposition in the name of accountability. The government through its efforts is trying to impose one-party rule in the country. "The arrests show the dictatorial thinking of the rulers," he said, adding that harassing political rivals was not a good thing and it would bring negative consequences for the government.

The PML-N on Thursday staged a demonstration to protest against the arrest of Maryam Nawaz in Peshawar.

Led by PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali, the infuriated PML-N activists, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.