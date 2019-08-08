FBR, small traders strike deal on CNIC condition

ISLAMABAD: The FBR and small traders on Thursday struck an agreement that the tax machinery would take no adverse action against them on the condition of CNIC till September 30, 2019.

“We have agreed for not taking any adverse actions against small traders on condition of CNIC till September 30, 2019,” the Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi confirmed when asked by The News on Thursday night. Another top official of the FBR said the CNIC condition was postponed till September 2019 but it was not withdrawn.

According to press statement issued by the FBR on Thursday, a meeting was held with all groups of traders of Pakistan on August 8, 2019 at FBR and various issues about traders were discussed. It has inter alia been agreed with consensus that no adverse action under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990 will be undertaken against the traders merely on the basis of information emanating from providing CNIC under the Sales Tax Act, 1990 as required under the Finance Act, 2019 for traders till September 30, 2019.

There will be discussion between the associations and bodies of the traders for the finalisation of the scheme for small shopkeepers for which drafts were furnished by various trade bodies which will be taken into consideration by the FBR.