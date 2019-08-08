close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

The City Cloth Board

National

 
August 9, 2019

FAISALABAD: Traders took out a rally against India here. The City Cloth Board members pledged to support the righteous cause of Kashmiri people, who were fighting for the liberation of their homeland from tyrant subjugation of India. The rally emerged from Karkhana Bazaar and culminated at the same point after marching around famous Clock Tower Chowk. Haji Aslam Bhalli, Sheikh Amjad Aqeel, Ayub Sabir, Naveed Riaz, Aslam Gogi, Abbas Haider and Bahadur Ali in their brief speeches condemned the decision of the Indian government for annexation of Held Jammu and Kashmir by using force.

