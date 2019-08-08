Soan Valley to be developed as tourist site

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government has prepared a master plan to develop Soan Valley as a tourist site.

In first phase, uplift schemes costing Rs200 million would be started in the area.

This was revealed during a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at the office of Urban Unit. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that uplift of social and industrial sectors and promotion of tourism are among priorities of the government.

He directed that in order to decrease ‘pressure’ on big cities, planning be done keeping in view future needs.

He said that human development and social sectors had been ignored in the past but special attention is being paid to them now.

He added that capacity building of human resource and use of IT can improve performance of departments.

He also ordered the urban unit to prepare a feasibility for developing Kotli Satian as a tourist spot in consultation with Tourism Department.

He mentioned that the government is taking measures to make special economic zones (SEZs) fully functional as early as possible.

He added that industrial growth plays a key role in national economy and keeping the wheel of industry moving would put the country on way to progress and prosperity.