close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 9, 2019

Nurse shot dead in Bannu

National

 
August 9, 2019

BANNU: Unidentified persons shot dead a female nurse at her private apartment near Ghalamandi, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that the nurse, wife of Dayaz Khan, was working in the Women and Children Hospital Bannu. She had taken an apartment on rent near Ghalamandi where she used to stay instead of going home at Baistkhel. --Correspondent

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan