Indian action, violence in held Kashmir condemned

LAHORE: Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) has condemned Indian troops and police for their barbaric terrorist activities in Indian-Held Kashmir.

A meeting was held in the committee room of the registrar’s office here on Thursday. PUOWA President Jalil Tariq, Vice-President Dr Tauqeer Ali, General Secretary Ranaz Muzaffar Ali, Joint Secretary Kashif Nazir Hanjra, Publications Secretary Malik Muhammad Waris, Treasurer Muhammad Boota, executive members, including Rana Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Abubakar Darkhshan, Rana Intikhab Alam and Ziaullah Chaudhry participated in the meeting.

The participants condemned the violation of human rights by India in Occupied Kashmir. They said India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris who were fighting for freedom.

Rana Muhammad Aslam presented a resolution, condemning Indian violence and terrorism in the occupied areas which was unanimously approved.

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Thursday took out a rally to condemn India’s brutal move to annex Occupied Kashmir and demanded the United Nations, OIC and other international organisations to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in the Valley.

The rally organised by UAF Academic Staff Association was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf. The rally started from Admin Block and ended at UAF Clock Tower.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that huge sacrifices rendered by the people of Occupied Kashmir would not go in vain.