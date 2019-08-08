JI leaders mobilise Saudi, Malaysian Muslims on Kashmir

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) vice ameer Liaquat Baloch and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz have appealed to the Muslim world and organisations to come forward and mobilise public opinion across the world against genocide of Kashmiri Muslims in Held Kashmir and converting the Muslim state into another ‘Palestine’. Both the leaders held meetings with different Muslim leaders and organisations in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia where they are currently visiting.

Baloch is in Makkah for performing Haj while Abdul Ghaffar is visiting Malaysia for meeting Muslim groups. They apprised the local people about the emerging situation in Held Kashmir.

Baloch presided over the meeting of the leaders of different political parties, including PTI, PML-N, PPP, Muslim Conference and others whose leadership is also in Makkah. Baloch said China should play an effective role in resolving Kashmir crisis. He hoped Islamabad would start an aggressive campaign against Indian move.

Ghaffar Aziz held meetings with members of Malaysian parliament, civil society and human rights organisations. He apprised four federal ministers of Malaysia about the latest situation in Kashmir and Pakistani stand on it. They said Malaysia would play an effective role in the protection of human rights in Kashmir.