Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

JI leader shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

TAKHT BHAI: Unidentified motorcyclists gunned down a known transporter and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Fazal Hakeem Mohmand in the main bazaar, sources said on Thursday.

They said Fazal Hakeem was on his way home when unknown bike riders opened fire on him in the main Takht Bhai Bazaar, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. The police did not lodge the first information report (FIR) against the criminals so far, the sources said.

Fazal Hakeem was central leader of Jamaat-e-Islam, while noted transporters and elder of the Mohmand tribe.

