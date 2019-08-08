close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Patient's death at hospital protested

National

DIR: Relatives of a deceased person and residents on Thursday protested against the on-duty doctor and administration of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for their alleged negligence in timely treatment to the heart patient.

The protesters kept the body on the main Dir-Peshawar road in front of the DHQ Hospital and blocked it to traffic for almost two hours.

Long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road were witnessed.

