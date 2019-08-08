One injured in Mir Ali IED blast

MIRANSHAH: The driver of a private organisation sustained injuries in a roadside blast in Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan on Thursday, official sources said. They said that the vehicle was heading to the Isawari village when an explosive device planted on roadside went off. The driver, whose identity could not be established, sustained injuries and the vehicle was partially damaged in the explosion. The vehicle was carrying no staff at the time of the explosion.