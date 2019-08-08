Hindutva

Extremist to the core and immensely intolerant to people of other identities, Hindutva is an ultra-extremist ideology whose radical leitmotif is to wipe out Muslims in particular and non-Hindus of India in general. And establishing a uni-national identity – Hinduism – in India is its main agenda.

Also, stripping Muslims of Indian citizenship, lynching them, rapes, murders, mass murders and to genocide Kashmiri people are all unmasked tactics to steer its way towards it sinister objectives. Brainwashed by this rabid ideology, its adherents – like Modi – have become brutal beasts in India who have been preying on innocent lives there unhindered. The so-called Indian secularism and world’s largest democracy have now dwarfed before it. The recent expansionist, unilateral move on Kashmir has laid bare its ugly face. That day is not far away when this ideology will boomerang and meet its nemesis in a befitting manner.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur