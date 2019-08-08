close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Good captain

Newspost

 
No doubt Sarfaraz Ahmed is a great player. Under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan cricket team won the 2017 Champions Trophy against India. Our national team has been continuously on the top of table in the T20 format. It was under Sarfaraz's leadership that Pakistan topped the table in the Test format.

Sarfaraz has always proved himself responsible. This is a humble request to the PCB that no one can serve Pakistan like Sarfaraz. So instead of him, you must focus on team management.

Rehana B

Kech

