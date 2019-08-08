close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Abuse of authority

Newspost

 
August 9, 2019

There is a lack of efficiency, accountability and transparency in our system which is why those who earn a bad name for their abuse of authority are placed at the helm of affairs and in some cases even rehired after retirement. Unfortunately, our bureaucratic system has suffered from fundamental flaws right from the beginning. Most of them are not appointed in key positions on the basis of merit, but on personal allegiance, connections, contacts etc. While appointing them against key slots neither financial probity and skill in administration and fiscal matters is checked nor track record.

It is because of the above mentioned flaws in the appointment and selection procedure of officers of different organizations both at the federal and provincial level that we have failed to have a corruption free state and organizations. The need of the hour is that dishonest bureaucrats and technocrats be punished so that other authority abusers learn a lesson and our organizations are saved from fiscal bankruptcy and decay.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

