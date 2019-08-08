close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Polio awareness

Newspost

 
Polio is an infectious disease that mostly effects children under the age pf five.The virus invades the nervous system and can be the cause of paralysis and death as well. All countries have been successful in eradicating the polio virus except Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The virus has enveloped Pakistan but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most affected province. On Tuesday, five more polio cases were confirmed. It is noted that the reason behind the rise of polio cases in the province is the refusal of parents to inoculate their children against the virus. We need to spread awareness and convince parents to inoculate their children against this infectious virus.

Sahir Ishaq

Turbat

