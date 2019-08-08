What are we doing?

The case of Indian spy Kalbushan Jadhav, apprehended and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for carrying out terrorist activities, was taken up by the Indian government with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for arbitration. Terrorism related cases are outside the domain of the ICJ, but Pakistan in its wisdom accepted the jurisdiction of the ICJ to hear the case.

Now India has forcefully and unlawfully annexed IOK, imposed virtual martial law in the territory and the occupied land has become the greatest militarized region in the world. Why has our government failed to approach the ICJ? The ICJ is a neutral and independent body to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted by states. A few days have passed since India’s horrific act of annexation but our government is still in a procrastinating mood. Genocide has been going on in IOK for the past some years with the worst kind of brutality having been perpetrated on the population by the Indian troops stationed there. What are we doing?

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi