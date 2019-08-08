Lebanese paper goes black

BEIRUT: A prominent Lebanese daily on Thursday appeared on newsstands with a black front page in the second such protest by a local paper in less than a year over the country´s lingering political crisis.

"Lebanon", read the cover of The Daily Star, the country´s only English-language newspaper. On 10 blank pages inside, it listed a string of woes including "government deadlock", "pollution" "unemployment", "illegal weapons" and "public debt".

"Wake up before it´s too late!" it concluded on its back page, with the issue´s single picture of a cedar, the country´s national emblem. The newspaper´s Lebanon and online editor Joseph Habboush said the move sought to convey alarm to the ruling class.

"We wanted to deliver a warning to the politicians and officials that the situation has reached an alarming level," he said. In October last year, the country´s oldest newspaper An-Nahar printed an entirely blank issue to protest a political deadlock over forming a cabinet. The government was formed after an eight-month hiatus, but the cabinet has now not met for over a month since a shootout killed a minister´s two bodyguards.