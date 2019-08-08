Polish parliament speaker quits over expenses scam

WARSAW: The speaker of Poland´s parliament tendered his resignation on Thursday after the opposition accused him of using government planes for personal travel, sparking a scandal as the country gears up for elections.

Marek Kuchcinski told reporters in Warsaw that he intends "to resign from the post of speaker of parliament tomorrow", but insisted that he had not broken any laws.

Kuchcinski apologised on Monday as the allegations mounted against him but refused to step down, triggering a public uproar.

He appears to have bowed to pressure from the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party after it held a late-night meeting on Wednesday led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, its powerful leader.

Kaczynski stood beside Kuchcinski as he announced he was quitting.

"The speaker didn´t break the law... but since a large part of the public is of a different opinion, then I can say that the speaker´s decision is evidence of the attitude behind our slogan: ´Listen to Poles, serve Poland´," Kaczynski told reporters.

Kuchcinski, 63, the second most powerful politician according to the constitution, used government planes as well as military helicopters and aircraft around 100 times over the last few years, according to documents released by the opposition and local media.

A key member of the PiS, which has been in power since 2015, Kuchcinski was accompanied by family members on 23 of the flights.

The liberal opposition has called for Kuchcinski to resign, saying most of the flights were weekend trips between the capital Warsaw and the lawmaker´s home region of Rzeszow.

In a statement, Kuchcinski admitted that in one case his wife took a government plane without him.

He promised to contribute 28,000 zloty (6,500 euros, $7,250) to a fund for modernising the army to offset the cost of that flight.

Earlier he said he gave 15,000 zloty to charity to make up for the cost of family members on flights they took together.

PiS appears on track to score another win at this year´s general election, according to recent opinion polls.