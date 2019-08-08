Makkah vendors cash in on Hajj pilgrimage

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia: In the Saudi city of Makkah, dotted with fast food eateries and stalls selling Chinese-made trinkets, vendors are ready to cash in on the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

“Business is going very well,” said Faisal Addais from his stall close to the Grand Mosque -- Islam’s holiest site.

“The customers are foreigners and speak all languages,” added the 41-year-old Yemeni, who sells religious souvenirs.

To overcome linguistic challenges, sales are often conducted with the help of a calculator.

Potential customers stroll past the stalls and shops, while pigeons coo at their ankles on the bustling thoroughfare.

Retailer Ali said his sales were expected to “increase five-fold” during hajj, which this year is expected to attract 2.5 million worshippers from Saudi and across the world between Friday and Tuesday.

Completing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and every Muslim with the means is obliged to undertake it at least once in their lives.

The pilgrimage draws vendors to the holy city, the majority peddling religious wares.

They include Chinese-made replicas of the Kaaba, a black structure inside the Grand Mosque towards which Muslims around the world pray, as well as call to prayer alarm clocks and Zum Zum water.

“The religious and mercantile dimensions have always been linked in Makkah,” said Luc Chantre, author of several books about the pilgrimage in the modern era.

“When they had come from far away, pilgrims needed to trade to finance their stays -- and some even went home in profit,” Chantre told AFP.

“What’s new is that these vast multistorey malls have replaced the old bazaars around the Grand Mosque.”

Air-conditioned shopping centres near the Grand Mosque are home to leading luxury brands which welcome a constant stream of pilgrims -- except during prayer times.

Beyond the religious souvenirs, visitors to Makkah can pick up highly-coveted Saudi gold, watches, clothes and more.