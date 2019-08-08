Manila ‘open’ to dengue vaccine as outbreak kills hundreds

MANILA: As hundreds die in a severe dengue outbreak in the Philippines, many of them children, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he was open to lifting his government´s blanket ban on the Dengvaxia vaccine.

Manila prohibited the import, sale and distribution of the drug -- manufactured by French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi -- after parents blamed it for the deaths of several dozen children who were among more than 700,000 people immunised in a state-run trial programme.

After the Dengvaxia scare caused Filipinos to shy away from vaccines, the country was hit with measles and dengue outbreaks that have so far killed nearly a thousand people this year. The government declared a dengue epidemic on Tuesday.

While he was “in a quandary” regarding the use of Dengvaxia, Duterte said the perceived risk had to be weighed against the 662 deaths from out of the 146,000-plus dengue cases monitored by the government so far this year.

“Yes, I am open to the use of Dengvaxia again. So many people are dead. It´s an epidemic. Now compare it vis-a-vis, with those who died (allegedly due to the vaccine),” Duterte told reporters.

Dengue, or haemorrhagic fever, is the world´s most common mosquito-borne virus and infects an estimated 390 million people in more than 120 countries each year -- killing more than 25,000 of them, according to the World Health Organisation.

It said Dengvaxia is now licensed for use in 20 other countries.

The dengue-prone Philippines in 2016 became the first nation to use Dengvaxia in a mass immunisation programme.