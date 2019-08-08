close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Independence Cup cricket tournament from August 18

Sports

August 9, 2019

KARACHI: The first Independence Cup Color-kit Cricket Tournament will start on August 18 at UBL sports complex in which six teams comprising Sindh High Court employees and lawyers will participate.

The organising committee, comprising Mohammad Ibrahim, Nusrat Ali, Mohammad Asif and Fahim Fazal Haq, said that 16 matches would be played during the tournament.

The final will be played on October 13. The teams are High Court Blue, High Court Green, Pakistan Lawyers Cricket Association, Karachi Bar Cricket Lawyers Club, Thunder Wolves and Arya Sports.

