Mas signs three-year contract with Movistar

MADRID: Talented Spanish climber Enric Mas will join Movistar from Deceuninck-Quick Step, it was announced on Thursday.

Mas, who finished second in the 2018 Tour of Spain, has signed with Movistar for the next three seasons.

The 24-year-old is one of the rising stars of Spanish cycling and is billed as the natural successor to Alberto Contador, the seven-time winner in the Grand Tours.

Mas competed for the first time in this year’s Tour de France, finishing 22nd overall and third in the young riders’ category. He was a key member of the team that kept Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey for 14 days.

The announcement comes three days after the Spanish team revealed that up-and-coming British sprinter Gabriel Cullaigh had joined from Team Wiggins.