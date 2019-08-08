close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
AFP
August 9, 2019

Nibali joins Trekwith younger brother

Sports

PARIS: Cycling great Vincenzo Nibali, one of only seven men to have won all of the sport’s three Grand Tours, penned on Thursday a two-year deal to ride for Trek where he will be joined by younger brother Antonio.

The 34-year-old Italian, who won the Tour de France in 2014, the Giro d’Italia in 2013 and 2016 and the 2010 Vuelta, had been riding for the Bahrain team for three years.

“I have followed my heart and chosen this team, knowing that their project is very serious and competitive,” said Nibali.

“The great confidence that Trek and Segafredo and all the sponsors have placed in me is very motivating.”

