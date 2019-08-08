PML-N’s Sindh chapter slams Maryam’s arrest, to protest today

Announcing a protest today against the arrest of a central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, in an alleged graft probe, leaders of party’s Sindh chapter said on Thursday that the arrest of the party’s top leader was part of the federal government’s political victimization.

They said companions of the party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, could not be cowed down by such tactics.

According to an official press release issued by NAB, Maryam, who is also the party’s’ central vice-president, and her cousin Yousuf Abbas have been arrested in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and taken to the NAB headquarters.

The PML-N Sindh president, Shah Muhammad Shah, said that arresting Maryam in front of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his grandchildren was a condemnable and shameful act.

He said that the PTI’s government had failed on the Kashmir front badly because of its foolish acts and had benefited Modi’s BJP government.

He said that the government had arrested Maryam because she was organsing rallies in favour of the struggle of the Kashmiri community in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He also accused the PTI government of using NAB for intimidating the opposition, especially the PML-N.

Also, the PML-N Sindh in a press release announced that party workers across the city would gather outside the Karachi Press Club in the afternoon today to protest against the arrest of Maryam and the government’s campaign of “political victimization” against the PML-N. Shah will lead the protest.