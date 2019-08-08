close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Sindh police launch helpline for employees

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

The Sindh police’s welfare branch launched on Thursday a helpline for the employees of the police department.

According to a statement, IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and former IGP Niaz Ahmed Siddique inaugurated the helpline 1049 or 1058 at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. The WhatsApp number of the helpline is 03357224452.

The IGP also distributed six motorcycles on the occasion among police officers who were disabled and wounded in the line of duty. Assistant IGP (Welfare) Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan said the helpline aimed at assisting the widows and families of martyrs and other employees.

The statement said information related to various areas such as retirement grant, marriage of children, education, scholarships, medical cover and assistance for personnel who were disabled or wounded on duty could be obtained through the helpline. Dr Imam lauded the efforts of DIG Zulfiqar Larik and the AIG for developing the helpline that would make it easy for the employees to get their issues resolved.

