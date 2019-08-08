Sindh Food Authority seeks Rs200m grant to overcome its fiscal deficit

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has sought Rs200 million from the provincial finance department to overcome its fiscal deficit.

The authority decided to seek funds from the finance department during a meeting of its board on Thursday which was chaired by Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal.

It was decided that a summary would be sent by the SFA to the finance department requesting a grant of Rs200 million.

The SFA board meeting also decided that a sum of Rs43 million of the funds so far collected by the authority under the heads of licence fee and fines would be utilised for running the affairs of the food authority.

The meeting also discussed various options to overcome the shortage of staffers being faced by the SFA.

The food minister appreciated the fact that the SFA, although it was a new body that had limited manpower, had made its presence felt in the province and took action again the sale of substandard food items.

The SFA recently conducted a major raid near the Super Highway in Karachi to stop the sale of 100,000 litres of substandard milk which was later discarded.

The minister noted that due to faulty economic policies of the federal government, hundreds of thousands of people had been rendered jobless across the country.

“We are against rendering people jobless and shutting down of businesses but at the same time the human safety could not be [ignored],” he said.

He also directed the director general of the SFA to bring on board various chambers of commerce and industry and relevant trade associations in the province in order to speed up action against the manufacturing, production, and sale of substandard food and edible products in the province.

The meeting was informed that till June 2019, the SFA had collected Rs229.665 million, which included Rs9.45 million under the head of licence fee and Rs 135.14 under fines.