Two men allegedly involved in more than 400 robberies arrested

The paramilitary force on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspected criminals allegedly involved in more than 400 cases of crimes.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the two men were arrested during a raid in Korangi No. 6. They were identified as Abdul Sattar and Sultan Khan.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The suspects revealed that they had so far been involved in more than 400 cases of street crimes and robberies, particularly in Korangi, Landhi and Qayyumabad.

The Rangers also claimed to have seized arms, ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Injured ‘robber’ held

A suspected criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in the Landhi area.

According to police officials, the encounter took place at Landhi No. 2 where two men riding a motorcycle were busy in looting passersby. The police reached the scene and attempted to arrest the suspects.

The suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape. The cop s retaliated and arrested one of them in an injured condition, but his companion managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The injured robber was identified as 35-year-old Saqib Shamim. Police claimed to have found a pistol on him.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors termed his condition critical as he was shot multiple times in his chest, shoulder and back.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.