Starting October, Sindh to impose complete ban on polythene bags

Sindh’s environment department has announced that there will be a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of polythene (plastic) shopping bags across the province from the first day of October.

The announcement was made by the chief minister’s adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab while addressing a news conference in the Clifton neighbourhood on Thursday. He was flanked by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah as well as Labour and Information Minister Saeed Ghani.

On the occasion, Wahab and the ministers distributed fabric bags specially manufactured by the environment department among the people of the locality so that they would start using them for shopping instead of the traditional polythene bags that harm the environment.

The adviser said that the distribution of the shopping bags made of fabric had taken place in order to stop the use of polythene shopping bags. The environment department also launched a public awareness campaign to motivate people to stop using polythene bags.

Wahab appealed to the manufacturers and sellers, the civil society and the national media to extend cooperation to the provincial government in carrying out this campaign.

He said that this ban cannot be made effective without the support of all the relevant stakeholders. “We all have to support the Sindh government for our own bright future.”

The adviser said that the use of polythene bags has already been banned in Sindh, but now they are only trying to get this ban imposed across the province.

He said that the law banning polythene bags will come into effect on October 1, following which there will be a crackdown against the manufacture, sale and use of the prohibited form of plastic bags in the province.

He also said that plastic shopping bags have been a major source of environmental pollution, as up to 50 per cent of the storm water drains in Karachi have been choked mainly due to them. Meanwhile, Ghani condemned the action of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore of arresting Maryam Nawaz, the leader of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He said the government has been taking tyrannical steps at a time when the entire nation needs cohesion for a unified stance on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Wahab and Shah visited the Delhi Colony locality in Clifton and supervised the provincial government’s ongoing sanitation and cleanliness campaign being carried out there.

Both government representatives also met the area representatives in order to get to know their complaints regarding the sanitation drive being carried out in their locality.

Wahab said the Sindh government had made the announcement that District South of the city would turn into a model district by keeping it free of garbage.

He said the provincial administration had absolute resolve to make the entire city garbage-free, but in this regard all the relevant agencies need to render full support to the provincial authorities concerned.

Shah said they had assured complete cooperation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, including their Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, for the sake of sanitation and cleanliness of the city. He said that the clean-up campaign initiated by the federal minister was mainly meant for clearing the storm water drains of the city.