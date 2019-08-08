close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Double taxation issue resolution urged

Business

KARACHI: Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Chairman Shahid Vaseem has said he would continue efforts to resolve the tax issues faced by commercial importers of industrial raw material to make export compatible.

He expressed these views during a meeting in the Faisalabad branch office.

“Commercial importers already pay taxes in the form of advance tax, so we will try to save their buyers from double taxation,” he said, while demanding the government to abolish difference in taxes between commercial importers of industrial raw material and industrial importers, and to increase transparency in the tax system.

There was no logic in levying different tax rate on the same item for commercial importers and industrial importers.

Convener Branch Office Faisalabad Ejaz Saleem said that basic concept of this meeting was to create awareness about taxes on the textile sector announced recently in budget 2019-20, and the impact of double taxation to high officials, so efforts could be made from the platform of the PCDMA.

