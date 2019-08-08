P&G reaffirms Pakistan commitment

KARACHI: Procter & Gamble (P&G) has reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan and to continue serving consumers and the community through its brands and operations, a statement said on Thursday.

This commitment was expressed in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Magesvaran Suranjan, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, P&G, and Jon R Moeller, vice chairman, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of P&G.

The prime minister lauded P&G’s efforts and said Pakistan is gearing up towards new horizons, as the government is working hard to ensure that the country transforms into an attractive place for business from around the world.

Moeller said P&G is committed to serving consumers with superior products that improve everyday life.

“For almost three decades, we have improved Pakistani lives through world-renowned P&G brands, investment in manufacturing facilities, the creation of direct and indirect employment, as well as helping communities in need,” he said.