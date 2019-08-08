Stocks plummet to 5-year low as Pakistan downgrades ties with India

The index fell 1.78 percent on Thursday, declining for the fourth consecutive session to hit five-year low, as tension heightened with India following Pakistan’s decision to stop trade and diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The index remained negative throughout the session after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and suspended bilateral trade in response to India’s revocation of Article 370.”

Pakistan also has three out of nine air routes for Indian carriers. Commercial banks, E&Ps and power sector remained among the major draggers of the index, cumulatively shedding 425 points, she added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.78 percent or 539.47 points to close at 29,737.98 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 2.06 percent or 294.59 points to end at 13,993.91 points level.

Of 338 active scrips, 76 moved up, 238 retreated, and 24 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 109.097 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 65.294 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Panic selling continued on foreign outflows and uncertainty over outcome of (India) revoking Indian held Kashmir’s special status.”

Government decision on suspension of trade and diplomatic ties with India, economic uncertainty and slump in global crude oil prices played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said the market has been under the bearish spell because of the Kashmir issue increasing tension between the two South Asian countries, Eid holidays, and absence of market support fund.

The index has been in the reverse gear, and the arrest of Maryam Nawaz came as another blow for the investors. “We hope that tension between Pakistan and India reduces during the Eid holidays, and both move to resolve the long standing issue, and reviving the stock market,” he said.

The index during the session touched the lowest mark of 29,400 points, losing around 876 points. However some respite arrived after the Indian government’s statement.

India urged Pakistan to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties over the withdrawal of special status and further urged the country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications could be preserved, the Indian foreign ministry said.

Since the start of the week, the index has lost almost 1,900 points, with war clouds hovering over the heads of seasoned traders, investors, and even mutual funds. The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs285.59 to close at Rs6,013.00/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs22.00 to finish at Rs572.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Unilever Foods, down Rs280.00 to close at Rs5,320.00/share, and Indus Motor Company, down Rs25.71 to close at Rs1,009.23/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 10.321 billion shares. The scrip lost Rs0.11 to close at Rs3.04/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited, recording a turnover of 2.685 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.01 to end at Rs12.32/share.