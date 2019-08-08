Rupee remains flat

The rupee traded firmer against the dollar in the foreign exchange market on Thursday. The rupee closed at 158.25 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous closing in the interbank market.

In the open market, the local currency extended gains against the dollar.

The rupee rose 30 paisas to close at 158.40 against the dollar.

The rupee commenced the day by trading at 157.65.

However, it gave up early gains due to dollar buying from individuals and corporates before long weekend.

“We expect local unit to trade at the current levels against the greenback in the session ahead,” a dealer said.

The ongoing Kashmir tensions and fears of global economic slowdown due to China-US trade war didn’t weigh on investors’ sentiment in the currency market.

The government has announced that it would take the matter of India revoking the special status for occupied Kashmir to the United Nations Security Council.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves

fell to $15.020 billion during the week ended

on August 2 from $15.061 billion in the

previous week, data issued by the central bank showed.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also dropped to $7.729 billion from $7.767 billion.