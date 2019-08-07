JI condemns HR violations in Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has protested against violation of human rights in Indian-held Kashmir on a call of JI Ameer Sirajul Haq.

In Rawalpindi, JI District Ameer Syed Arif Sherazi along with Syed Uzair Ahmed headed the protest at Marir Chowk.

Carrying placards and banners in their hands, they raised anti-India slogans. Arif Sherazi, Uzair Ahmed and Raza Shah vehemently condemned India for forcibly annexing occupied Kashmir and violating rules of United Nations. JI local stalwarts also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the issue at international level.