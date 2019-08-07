Ashiana scam hearing adjourned till 21st August

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam till August 21.Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted proceedings wherein the accused including former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema were produced.

The counsel for Shahbaz Sharif filed an application before the court, contending that his client could not appear before the court as he was in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session in connection with Kashmir.

He implored the court to grant exemption to his client from appearing in Wednesday’s hearing.

The court was told that the statements of witnesses could not be recorded on Wednesday due to lawyers’ strike in protest against Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 21 while allowing exemption application of Shahbaz Sharif.