Job opportunities in North America

Efforts on to equip youth with IT skills

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Khan Bangash said on Wednesday that there were many job opportunities for the youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in North America and his ministry was taking keen interest to equip the students with skills.

Speaking at a news conference at cabinet room in the Civil Secretariat after his return from his recent visit to Canada Road Show in Toronto, he said the Information Technology companies were taking interest in investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the students from his province had great talent in IT and the Canadian investors wanted to invest in this sector. The special assistant said there were more job opportunities for the Pakistani students in IT for which his ministry has finalised a strategy with the government and private institutions. Kamran Bangash said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted the youths to be equipped with IT and modern technology.

Regarding his meeting with the known Canadian company, he said they wanted to invest in KP and would impart training to 20 students in IT and some other fields. The minister said his ministry held successful negotiation with Canadian officials to seek concessions in visa so that the students could get it in time. He said that now the interested students for Toronto would get the visa process completed within 20 days.

This, he said, was the main diplomatic success because many students in the past could not even complete the complicated visa process in time. He said Canada had relaxed the process not only for the students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for all the students in Pakistan. The special assistant said the students could directly apply and would get information within 20 days. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Kamran Bangash said that the IT students from KP would participate in the international cyber Olympics to represent Pakistan.

This, he said, would enable students to demonstrate their talent and know about investment. He said the KP government had succeeded in constructing the first digital city in KP and they would continue efforts to declare it as a model city in IT. He said they would organize a roadshow in future.

Meanwhile, in his address at the closing ceremony of two-day consultative workshop Bangash said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to develop an application "Clean and Green Pakistan" with the objective of engaging people to give their input and display any initiative in this regard. The conference was organised by FNF for journalists, climate activists and public officials at a local hotel. Country head of FNF Birgit Lamm was also present on the occasion.

The special assistant informed the participants that people’s response to the application is overwhelming and internet users from across the province are making displays on it. “The maximum response is from Mardan district of the province,” he added. He said due to its success and effectiveness, the federal government has also decided to launch the application at the national level.