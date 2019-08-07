9 arrested for displaying controversial banners

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital police diluting the gravity of the felony in contentious banners case displayed in heart of the city the other day, have booked suspects under Sections 188 and 153 of the PPC.

Earlier, the authorities had decided to lodge FIR under treason and anti-terrorism acts, by changed their mind later on. The police, with the help of intelligence agencies, arrested nine suspects, but indicated two people -- Mohammad Naeem and Saqib -- from Jinnah Avenue late Tuesday night, a source investigating the case said.

The police and district administration bosses met jointly and individually to chalk out plan to resolve the issue. Chief Commissioner Islamabad issued an order to police for registration of first information report against the anti-state elements.

During the investigation, the suspects were found innocent when they showed three other banners showing solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). The sources said that misconception created due to indistinct text inscribed on the controversial banners which was a Twitter message written by a member of Indian parliament.

The authorities are yet to decide whether the suspects should be arrested or released on bail, the sources said.