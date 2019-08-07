India can’t hold Kashmiris hostage for long: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said India would not be able to hold Kashmiris hostage for a long time despite having deployed over 0.9 million troops in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Addressing here a news conference along with Kashmiri leaders, she emphasised India’s nefarious acts regarding Kashmir showed that it had lost its case in Kashmir and she maintained that Kashmiris would not accept any decision of India.

She noted India had deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in occupied Kashmir to suppress the voice of the Kashmiris, but it would fail to do so notwithstanding all its machinations. “None can be kept hostage for a long period. Whatever India may resort to, it will not succeed in maintaining its illegal occupation,” she made it clear. India had also realised, she pointed out, that it had failed to win hearts of Kashmiris. She added Pakistan had already rejected the black paper action, carried out by India to subjugate people of IHK. She said, “We all should demonstrate unity for the Kashmir cause to send across a strong message. We regret that the opposition played politics on the issue by insisting issuance of production orders for the parliamentarians detained on account of various cases”.