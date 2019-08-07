6 drown in nullah as heavy rain plays havoc in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Six persons drowned in nullah in different places while seven people were evacuated during heavy rain here on Wednesday.

Three persons drowned while one missing in Soan River during heavy rainfall. The bad incident appeared here at Street No.6, Jabbar Colony Jhamra Morgha Road, Rawalpindi. Total 11 persons drowned in a deep nullah going to Soan River in which three people died, one missing and seven people were evacuated by rescue teams.

The victims have been identified as Musarrat Bibi w/o Muhammad Riaz 35 and Muhammad Zaheer s/o Riaz Ahmed 9 and Anayat Shah s/o Riaz Shah 21 drowned in Soan River. Their bodies were recovered by Rescue 1122 who shifted these bodies to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Muhammad Wahab S/O Riaz Shah 10 was yet missing in Soan River till the filing of this report. While seven drowned people named Nabeela Bibi d/o Riaz Ahmed 18, Dilshad Bibi w/o Riaz Shah 35, Muhammad Liaquat 17, Muhammad Zian 13, Ghazanfar 12, Muhammad Iftikhar 16 and Muhammad Riaz 55 were evacuated by rescue teams.

According to the preliminary police investigation, victim family was settled at the brink of a deep and wide nullah here at Street No.6, Jabbar Colony Jhamra Morgha Road, Rawalpindi. Nullah became overflowed in which family persons drowned.