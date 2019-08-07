NAB arrests Miftah after IHC rejects his bail plea

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, former Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haqin, in LNG corruption reference, as Islamabad High Court rejected his plea seeking extension in pre-arrest bail.

Division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani Miftah took up the plea of Miftah Ismail seeking extension in pre-arrest bail.

During hearing, Ismail’s counsel took the stance that the NAB is misusing its authority which will be considered as dishonesty. Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Supreme Court has set standers for bail in NAB reference. Bail can be granted only in hardship cases, he said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired that was Miftah Ismail involved in price negotiations of the LNG contract?

To this, Miftah’s lawyer replied that his client was one of the eight members of the committee which determined the rate.

He further argued that LNG contract with Qatar was already finalized before Miftah Ismail assumed his office and the LNG terminal was constructed afterwards for which the incumbent government overpaid.

NAB prosecutor argued before the court that in LNG agreement huge loss was made to national exchequer.