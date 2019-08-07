Opposition says...: Indian move in IHK bigger tragedy than ’71

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parliamentarians on Wednesday termed the Indian move to change the autonomous status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) as bigger tragedy than the 1971 situation and India was trying to implement Israeli occupation model in Palestine for IHK.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament, the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari stated that the deteriorating situation in IHKI was the second major incident after the separation of East Pakistan.

“The PPP was formed for the cause of Kashmir. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, after negotiations, took back the land from Indira Gandhi,” said Zardari, adding that India will be disintegrated because of Modi’s thinking.

“Muslims of India and IHKnow understand the two-nation theory of Quaid-i-Azam,” Zardari said. “Does India not know there is tailor-made democracy in Pakistan?” he questioned. “If this situation had happened during my tenure, I would have gone to UAE, China, Russia and Iran. We should keep our friends (close),” he said.

Senator Raza Rabbani of the PPP said that since 1947, the Parliament has been kept away from the foreign policy.

“Our failure in foreign policy is because of the fact that Pakistan is losing its credibility in international corridors of powers,” he said.

Rabbani said that today Pakistan is witnessing failure of foreign policy, which has been framed to the exclusion of Parliament resulting in the fact that Pakistan as a state has lost all influence in the corridors of world power. He said that despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit, the UAE ambassador gave sanctification to revocation of Article 370 by India, while Malaysian prime minister also said that they would keep engaged. “ This is because the elite sacrificed national interests and gave priority to their interests,” he said. He regretted that the Prime Minister on Tuesday night constituted a committee which only one elected representative like foreign minister. “This committee is not acceptable to us and it will give zero sum policy,” he said.

He said there should be committees of the Parliament which could take forward foreign policy of the country.

Quoting a statement of foreign minister, he said the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed Article 370, but was not aware that India would take any action in next 24 hours. He said if the US administration was aware of the fact that Kashmir’s special status would be ended, the Pakistani premier was not given any hint. “I am surprised how Pakistan accepted US offer of mediation between the two countries,” he said, adding that now the US administration is saying it is internal matter of India.

He said it was international nexus between Washington, Tel Aviv and New Delhi. “India is now moving forward to genocide, murder, rape and cleansing,” he said, adding that now India would create new strip like Gaza from where there would be influx of refugees.

He said if India continues state terrorism, it would be genocide of Muslims and they would be converted into minority in Kashmiri Muslims. “This narrative should be conveyed to the world,” he said.

Raza Rabbani called for framing foreign policy in interest of Pakistan, ending role of client state as Pakistan could not afford as client state of any western country, rebuilding credibility of Pakistan in international corridors of power, refuse to accept India as policeman in the region and stop realignment of policy towards Washington.

Opposition Leader in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said the incumbent government had not taken joint sitting of the Parliament seriously. “When we drew attention of the government to this fact, the prime minister said should he attack India,” he said.

The PML-N leader observed that India despite defying the UN Charter and its resolutions has been trying to become permanent member of the UN Security Council. He said the seven-member committee constituted by the prime minister on Kashmir would remain ineffective unless elected representatives are included in it.