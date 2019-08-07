close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
INP
August 8, 2019

China watching latest development on Kashmir: envoy

INP
August 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that the unilateral decision of the Indian government, changing the status of Kashmir will have a very negative repercussion on peace and stability in the region.

“Indian government went to take a unilateral decision, changing the status of Kashmir, this will definitely have negative repercussion. They are closely watching the situation. Both Pakistan and China are working together to maintain peace and stability in the region,” he said.

