Sharifs have no other business but money laundering: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the Sharif family has no other business other than money laundering and another big recovery will be made after Eidul Azha.

He said another telegraphic transfer (TT) had been traced during a probe into money laundering charges against the Sharif family, claiming that Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) had been the hub of money laundering for them. He told a news conference here that in the year 2008, the mills shares were transferred to Maryam Nawaz, who later transferred Rs07 million of these to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010. He said an important document has been recovered from Nasir Lotha, who was shown to have shares in Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Shahzad Akbar pointed out that when contacted, Lotha said neither did he own shares in the mill nor in any other company in the country. He said the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by record of the State Bank of Pakistan, whereas they had evidence to substantiate charges of money laundering against members of the Sharif family.

About the genesis of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, he explained that $15 million loan was obtained in Bahrain through an offshore company and the subsidy had not reached Pakistan yet, the sugar mill was already established. He continued the loan was meant to be used for buying machinery for the mills but the machinery was purchased before the landing of loan.

He noted that then prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed the State Bank of Pakistan to transfer the amount in their personal accounts, as the mill had always been a hub of money laundering and the entire Sharif family’s shares benefited from it. Then in 2001, he said, one British citizen and two Arabs became shareholders too while Lotha was shown to be holding over 50 percent shares in the mill.

Shahzad Akbar said that the matter was looked into; first of all, Nasir Lotha was approached, having 50 percent shares in the mill and only then it was revealed to him that he had a sugar mill in Pakistan.

He continued that Lotha submitted before a magistrate in 2010 that people from the Sharif family came to him and wanted to invest in his real estate business and in this context, they gave $0.5 million. However, after some months, they returned to take back the amount, saying that they had changed their mind on investment.

The special assistant charged that the entire Sharif family was involved in the mill and Nawaz Sharif was also being questioned in this connection. However, he said, the Sharif family had given the impression that they were a corporate family, having a neat and clean business, whereas it was not so and they had money laundering ‘business’.

He said whichever company was looked into, one would come up with telegraphic transfer or Lotha. He urged the Sharif family to cooperate and provide if they had money trail.

Replying to questions, he said that they were writing to the United Kingdom for probe, as their land and money changers were also used in money laundering with regard to TTs, involving Shahbaz family. He announced that a new recovery worth over Rs9 billion will be made after Eidul Azha.