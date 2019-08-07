Israeli PM to visit India next month

NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be visiting India next month for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, reports Indian media citing a senior minister.

Israel’s Minister for Construction and Housing Yifat Shasha-Biton, while addressing a conference of Indian realtors’ body Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), called India an “economic power” with whom Israel shares common values.

Touching upon the close ties enjoyed between the two countries, she delved on prominent past visits by leaders from the two countries and then went on to say that the Israeli prime minister would be visiting India again next month.

Yifat Shasha-Biton also praised India for being “the unique country in the world where Jews were never prosecuted”.

Netanyahu visited India in January 2018, while Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state, where Netanyahu received him at the airport.

A picture of two of them strolling barefoot at the Olga beach in northern Israel during Modi’s visit to the country in 2017 created waves with talks of ‘bromance’ in Israel.

The close chemistry between the two leaders has been often discussed in the Israeli press.

On August 4, Modi and Netanyahu exchanged warm messages on Friendship Day, vowing to strengthen the “eternal” ties between their countries.