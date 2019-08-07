PWF urges govt to support wrestling talent

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) said if the state focussed on wrestling for 10 years constantly then he could guarantee that the nation would start lifting medals in Olympics.

“Pakistan is brimming with such a huge talent that if the state keeps financing the sport for ten constant years and the sport is run on scientific basis then I can guarantee that the nation will begin lifting medals in Olympics,” PWF secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Look at India. It has rich talent in Haryana and we have the same in some parts of Punjab. But India has focussed on wrestling and if you see its record in any major event it has got medals both in male and female categories,” Arshad pointed out.

“And India has strengthened the area so much that this time it will win more medals in next year’s Tokyo Olympics,” Arshad said.

He said when Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) he used to give them constant camps and that had yielded good results.

“Because of those constant training camps Pakistan had started pulling off medals in various competitions,” the official said.

“Look, Inayatullah won bronze in Youth Olympics and he was given Rs5 million by the state. He belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his feat and the reward he got as a result will motivate the youth in his area,” Arshad said.

He said in June the government gave PWF Rs1.5 million, adding around Rs800,000 was deposited with various international bodies as entry fee and the rest of the amount even could not meet the expenses of Mohammad Inam’s two tours.

About the preparation for South Asian Games, Arshad said that the federation wrote few times to the PSB for camp but so far no positive response had been received.

“I request the PSB to hold our camp as soon as possible. We are to feature in the World Championships, World Beach Games, South Asian Games and in 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers,” Arshad said.