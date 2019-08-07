Squad for U19 Asia Cup named

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the ACC U19 Asia Cup, which will run in Sri Lanka from September 5-14, says a PCB press release.

Pakistan will enter the tournament at the back of a remarkable run — 10 wins in last 12 matches — after defeating Sri Lanka (3-2) and South Africa (7-0) in their backyards.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has been retained as captain while Haider Ali will perform the task of his deputy.

Considering the conditions in Sri Lanka, the junior selection committee, under the chairmanship of Saleem Jaffar, has made two changes in the side that toured South Africa.

Shiraz Khan, right-arm fast-bowler, and Saim Ayub, left-handed top-order batsman, have been replaced by opening batsman Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Abu Huraira, a right-arm off-spinner from Dera Murad Jamali.

Saleem Jaffar said: “After accessing conditions in Sri Lanka, we have made two changes in the side from the one that toured South Africa. The thought process behind this selection focuses on the preparation of players for the next year’s Junior World Cup and the desired grooming required for becoming a part of Pakistan’s senior side in the future.

Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Aamir Ali, Abu Huraira, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akhtar Shah, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Basit Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim JR, Naseem Shah and Qasim Akram. Reserves: Jahanzaib Sultan, Saim Ayub, Syed Razaul Hasan, Shiraz Khan and Zaman Khan.