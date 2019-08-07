PCB shows Arthur the door

ISLAMABAD: Mickey Arthur will be relieved of his duties as the national team’s head coach next week as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to extend his contract.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has decided not to extend the tenures of the entire national team’s coaching and support staff, honouring the recommendations submitted by the Cricket Committee, which is headed by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan.

The other support staff includes bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

Arthur’s contract expires on August 15. Initially, it was to end on July 31 but was extended by 15 days to let him complete his pending work.

The Cricket Committee unanimously decided it was time to make a fresh beginning under a new coaching staff.

As part of the recruitment process, the PCB will now advertise the four available roles and will invite applications from interested candidates.

Mani said: “I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process. The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge.

“The unanimous recommendation of the committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations.

“On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors.

“The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats.”

‘The News’ has learnt that the entire PCB from top to bottom plus those in corridors of powers in Islamabad were in favour of making a fresh beginning.

Former Test cricketers Misbahul Haq, Mohammad Akram, Aamir Sohail and Rashid Latif could be given some responsibility in the near future. However, they have to apply for a particular job.

AFP adds: Mickey Arthur said he was “disappointed and hurt” on Wednesday as he was axed as Pakistan coach following an underwhelming World Cup.

Arthur, who has been linked with a move to England, said he had done his best with Pakistan who narrowly failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

“I am extremely disappointed and hurt,” the South African told AFP shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced his departure.

“I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Reports say Arthur is on the shortlist of names for the next England coach after Trevor Bayliss departs following the ongoing Ashes Test series.

Pakistan lost heavily to arch-rivals India at the World Cup but finished with a record of five wins from nine matches, including one game that was rained off.

They scored 11 points and were unlucky to be pipped to the semi-finals by New Zealand — who also had 11 points — on net run-rate.

Arthur joined Pakistan in May 2016, leading them to a drawn Test series with England that lifted them to the top of the rankings.

Pakistan also won the Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket.

That win, Arthur said, “brought on a whole new team of young players”.

“We also became world number one in Twenty20 cricket in this period, which was an achievement,” he said.

However, Pakistan has wilted in Tests in the last two years, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates in 2017. In all, Pakistan won 10 out of 28 Tests under Arthur, losing 17 and drawing one.

Pakistan have also struggled in ODIs in the last two years. Under Arthur, Pakistan won 29 of 66 ODIs, losing 34 with three no-results.