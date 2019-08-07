Plea against secret balloting in no-trust move

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice for the federal government and also sought assistance from the attorney general on a petition seeking declaration that the rejection of no-trust resolution against chairman of the Senate through secret balloting was unconstitutional.

During a brief hearing, Advocate A.K Dogar argued on behalf of the petitioner and also asked the court to declare rule 12 (10) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Senate, 2012, as ultra vires to the constitution. The lawyer stated that the resolution moved by the opposition came up for consideration and 64 members rose from their seats in support of the resolution, however, when it was put to vote through secret balloting there were only 50 votes in its favour.

He said Article 226 of the constitution mandated that all elections shall be held through secret ballot except of the prime minister and a chief minister of a province. He argued that it was only for election that a secret ballot could be resorted to, but not for removal of a functionary. He contended that every removal of a public office holder was permissible through a vote, not through secret ballot but by open transparent show of hands. Mr Dogar argued that Islamic dispensation of justice demands transparency and openness in all actions especially the statecraft.

He requested the court to declare the rejection of no-trust resolution against the Senate chairman through secret balloting as unconstitutional. Justice Asim Hafeez heard the arguments and issued a notice for the government for September 25.